Smith (shoulder) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The lefty will remain in the Angels' organization after being designated for assignment earlier in the week. Smith will miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He was limited to just four total appearances in the minors last year.

