Syndergaard (2-0) earned the win over Texas on Saturday, pitching six innings during which he allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four.

Syndergaard gave up his first runs of the campaign in the contest, but in some ways he was better than in his previous start. After walking two and striking out only one in his season debut, the veteran right-hander didn't issue any free passes and fanned four batters Saturday. Syndergaard has picked up a win in each of his first two starts and boasts a tidy 1.59 ERA thus far. His next start is lined up to be a promising matchup at home against the Orioles next weekend.