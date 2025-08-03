Syndergaard was released by the White Sox on Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard signed a minor-league deal with Chicago in late June, but he will now become a free agent once again. The right-hander gave up nine runs on 10 hits and a walk, while striking out two batters over eight innings in two starts with Triple-A Charlotte. Syndergaard hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023, and he'll now look for another opportunity to revive his career elsewhere.