Syndergaard is working on his mechanics and keeping his body in shape with the hope that he'll find a team to sign with ahead of the 2025 season, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Syndergaard was cut loose by the Guardians in August of 2023 after struggling mightily, but the right-hander evidently still believes he has enough left in the tank to contribute for an MLB club. Heyman notes that Syndergaard is also hoping to lose some weight prior to the 2025 campaign, and he'll likely schedule a few open throwing sessions during the offseason to attract the attention of scouts.