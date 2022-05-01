Syndergaard (illness) will start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Syndergaard was scratched from Friday's scheduled start against the White Sox due to a non-COVID illness, but he returned to the clubhouse Saturday and will be back on the mound for Tuesday's series opener in Boston. The right-hander has been effective in his first three starts with the Angels, posting a 2.12 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 17 innings.
