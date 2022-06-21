Syndergaard (4-6) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 7.1 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Royals.

Syndergaard gave up a two-run home run to Andrew Benintendi in the first inning, but settled in after that. He faded at the end of his start, allowing an RBI double to Nicky Lopez in the seventh and another two-run blast to Salvador Perez in the eighth before he was relieved by Jaime Barria. Syndergaard hadn't allowed multiple homers in a start all year, and he's now given up six long balls in 58.1 innings. He has a 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB through 11 outings. The right-hander is lined up to start against the White Sox next week if the Angels continue to use a six-man rotation.