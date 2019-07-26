Ramirez is dealing with a stomach bug, which is why he was not used in Thursday's 16-inning game against the Orioles, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez didn't make it to the ballpark due to the illness. The 29-year-old reliever would have surely made an appearance in the 16-inning contest, with nine Angels arms making appearances out of the bullpen. The right-handed pitcher is still eligible after appealing his three-game suspension, but it sounds like he is day-to-day.