Angels' Noe Ramirez: Misses marathon game
Ramirez is dealing with a stomach bug, which is why he was not used in Thursday's 16-inning game against the Orioles, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez didn't make it to the ballpark due to the illness. The 29-year-old reliever would have surely made an appearance in the 16-inning contest, with nine Angels arms making appearances out of the bullpen. The right-handed pitcher is still eligible after appealing his three-game suspension, but it sounds like he is day-to-day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...