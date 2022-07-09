Iglesias (2-5) allowed three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss in Friday's game against the Orioles.

Iglesias was called upon to preserve a two-run lead Friday, and he retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning. However, he allowed the next three batters to record hits and was ultimately charged with his first blown save since June 5. The right-hander served a one-game suspension Sunday against the Astros and has given up four runs in 1.2 innings over two appearances since returning to the field.