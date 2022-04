Iglesias recorded two outs to convert a save chance against the White Sox on Friday. He walked one batter and struck out another.

Iglesias entered the game with one out and two runners on base. After issuing a two-out walk to Jose Abreu, he retired Luis Robert to escape the bases-loaded threat and preserve the 5-1 victory. The 32-year-old is 6-for-6 in save opportunities with a 0.96 ERA this season.