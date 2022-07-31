Iglesias earned the save in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Rangers, striking out one and allowing a hit and a walk in one scoreless inning.

Iglesias went a month between save conversions, as his was June 29. He had a spotty stretch with a blown save and two losses in mid-July, but he's settled down with no runs allowed in his last four appearances spanning four frames. The Angels' free fall in the standings has seen them win just six times in July, which has undoubtedly limited Iglesias' high-leverage opportunities. He owns a 4.11 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 48:9 K:BB across 35 innings while converting 16 of 19 save chances this year.