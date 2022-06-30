Iglesias earned a save against the White Sox on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he walked one batter and struck out two.

Iglesias inherited a three-run, ninth-inning lead and was able to close things out despite issuing a two-out walk. This was his fourth straight successful save conversion after giving up three runs to blow a save against the Phillies on June 5. Since that pour outing, Iglesias has allowed only one run while posting a 15:1 K:BB over nine outings covering nine innings.