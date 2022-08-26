Aguilar had his contract selected by the Angels and will start in right field Friday against the Blue Jays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Aguilar has a .280/.427/.517 slash line with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 88 games for Double-A Rocket City this season, and he'll jump up to the majors Friday and make his debut. The 27-year-old could work as the Halos' primary right fielder this weekend since Taylor Ward is on the restricted list and unable to travel to Canada since he's unvaccinated.