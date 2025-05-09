The Angels optioned Johnson to High-A Tri-City on Friday.

The decision to let Johnson pitch in the majors before playing in a minor-league game hasn't quite turned out the way the Angels had hoped, as the 22-year-old righty owns a miserable 7.36 ERA and 1.98 WHIP through 14.2 innings. He'll now look to hone his craft in the lower levels of the Angels' farm system and could potentially be stretched out as a starter. Shaun Anderson was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the void in Los Angeles' bullpen.