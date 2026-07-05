Angels' Sam Aldegheri: Done in by poor first frame

Aldegheri (3-4) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing three runs on one hit and four walks while striking out two batters over four innings.

Aldegheri gave up all of his runs in the first inning, when he walked two of the first three batters he faced before Willson Contreras tagged him for a three-run homer. Following that blast, the lefty hurler allowed only three more baserunners (on two walks and an error) and no more runs, but the damage was enough to send him to the loss. The four walks were a season worst for Aldegheri, though he's issued three free passes on two occasions and has a poor 4.5 BB/9 on the campaign. Grayson Rodriguez (back) is nearing the end of his stint on the IL, and Aldegheri is a candidate to be removed from the rotation when Rodriguez returns.