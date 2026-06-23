Angels' Sam Aldegheri: Surrenders five runs

Aldegheri (2-3) allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Orioles on Monday.

Keeping the ball down was a problem. Taylor Ward led off the game with a home run, and Coby Mayo added a three-run blast in the fourth inning that did most of the damage to Aldegheri's line. He's now allowed 11 runs over his last 7.2 innings. On the season, the southpaw has a 5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB through 24.2 innings over seven appearances (four starts). Aldegheri is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Athletics.