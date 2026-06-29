Angels' Sam Aldegheri: Earns third win

Aldegheri (3-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over five innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Aldegheri turned in a solid effort, tossing four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth frame, though he limited the damage to just one run. Sunday's outing was a step in the right direction for the young left-hander after he allowed 11 earned runs across 7.2 innings over his previous two starts. Aldegheri will take a 4.85 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB across 29.2 innings and eight appearances (five starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Red Sox.