Angels' Sam Aldegheri: Chased early in second loss

Aldegheri (2-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out one.

Aldegheri didn't last long Wednesday during his third start of the year, serving up a grand slam to Corbin Carroll in the second inning. The 24-year-old left-hander gave up a season-worst six runs and eight hits in what was his shortest outing as a starter so far as well. Aldegheri is next tentatively lined up to take the ball against the Orioles, but he now holds an underwhelming 4.50 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB over 20 innings.