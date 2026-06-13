Angels' Sam Aldegheri: Pitches well in second start

Aldegheri (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Rays on Friday.

Aldegheri is getting the first chance to fill the rotation spot that became open when Jack Kochanowicz (elbow) was shut down ahead of his upcoming Tommy John surgery. This was a good performance for Aldegheri, though he threw just 45 of 74 pitches for strikes. He's pitched to a 2.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB over 17 innings across five appearances (two starts) in the majors this season. The southpaw will need to get the walks in check, but the Angels should have plenty of patience to let him work through things in the majors. He is tentatively expected to make his next start at Arizona.