Aldegheri will start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Aldegheri was just recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, and he will grab the rotation spot vacated by the injured Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder). The left-handed Aldegheri made one relief appearance for the Halos earlier this season, yielding one run while striking out two over 1.2 innings. He holds a 7.77 ERA and 23:13 K:BB over 24.1 frames with Salt Lake this season.