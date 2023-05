Bachman is expected to be called up from Double-A Rocket City by the Angels on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 2021 first-round pick has flashed big stuff when healthy, but his results this season with Rocket City haven't been good, particularly over his last four starts with a 9.19 ERA and 13:17 K:BB over 15.2 innings. Sam Blum of The Athletic reports that the Angels plan to use Bachman out of the bullpen.