The Angels optioned Bachman to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old righty will be pushed off the 26-man roster in order to clear space in the Halos' bullpen for the newly acquired Andrew Chafin. Bachman owns a 5.02 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 14.1 innings in the majors this season but could still return to Anaheim later in the year as bullpen depth.