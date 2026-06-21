Angels' Sam Bachman: Posts first save

Bachman pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Athletics.

Bachman got the call for the bottom of the ninth inning after the Angels pulled ahead in the top half of the frame. The right-hander needed just 11 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the side. Kirby Yates had pitched the previous two days, and Ryan Zeferjahn tossed 24 pitches Saturday, which explains why Bachman got a rare chance to close. He's worked in a setup role this season, earning 11 holds and two blown saves over 34.2 innings. Bachman also sports a 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB. He had allowed seven runs over his previous two outings, though he had a 13-inning scoreless streak before that.