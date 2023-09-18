Angels manager Phil Nevin said Sept. 2 that Bachman had his throwing program shut down due to a setback with his inflamed right shoulder, MLB.com reports.

Bachman had been shut down coming out of the All-Star break due to the shoulder issue before being cleared to throw at some point in August. Nevin noted that the Angels had been eyeing a mid-September return for Bachman, but the 23-year-old right-hander now appears poised to finish the 2023 campaign on the shelf in light of his recent shutdown. The skipper said that he isn't "too alarmed" about Bachman's injury, so the expectation is that he'll be a full participant for spring training.