Angels' Sam Bachman: Sidelined to IL

The Angels placed Bachman on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right forearm radial nerve inflammation.

Bachman was removed during his relief outing Sunday after recording just nine pitches, in what was originally diagnosed as right arm fatigue. The 26-year-old will now miss at least two weeks with nerve inflammation in his right forearm. On the campaign, the right-hander owns a 4.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 46:27 K:BB and 17 holds through 45.2 innings. The Angels promoted Tayler Saucedo to replace Bachman on the active roster.