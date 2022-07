Ward is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Ward's streak of 39 consecutive starts will come to an end while he takes a seat for the first time since being activated from the injured list June 14. With 13 home runs and a .273 average to go with three stolen bases on the season, Ward has still been a major source of profit for anyone that scooped him off the waiver wire, but he's batting just .220 with three long balls since coming off the IL.