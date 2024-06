Ward went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run during Tuesday's 7-5 win over Oakland.

Ward launched a homer for the second consecutive night, tagging Sean Newcomb for a solo shot in the seventh inning. He's riding a five-game hit streak, batting 7-for-15 (.467) with five extra-base hits, five runs scored and a stolen base during that stretch. Ward also ranks top-20 in the AL in home runs and RBI.