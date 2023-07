Cabbage went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

Cabbage is hitting .333 (5-for-15) through his first six major-league contests. He was able to check off another milestone Friday with his first homer, a solo shot in the fourth inning off Johan Oviedo. Cabbage is likely to continue playing mostly against right-hander pitchers, and it appears the Angels are content to platoon him with a combination of Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas at first base for now.