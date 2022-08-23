Davidson (1-2) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over five innings in a 2-1 loss to the Rays. He struck out two.

The southpaw made it through three innings unscathed but ran into trouble in the fourth inning as the Rays scored after recording three hits and a walk, and again in the fifth on a solo shot off the bat of Randy Arozarena. In three starts since being traded to the Angels, Davidson has surrendered 10 runs over 15 innings, but six of those came in his first start. His two strikeouts Monday were indicative of his broader struggles to strike batters out as he owns a K/9 of just 4.97 in 25 innings in the majors this season. He next lines up to face Houston this weekend.