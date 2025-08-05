The Angels placed Moncada on the restricted list Tuesday.

Moncada will be away from the team during Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay in order to take his U.S. citizenship test, per Erica Weston of Bally Sports West, and he'll aim to rejoin the team ahead of Friday's series opener in Detroit. Meanwhile, the Angels will start Oswald Peraza at the hot corner and bring up Niko Kavadas from Triple-A to replace Moncada on the active roster.