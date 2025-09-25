Kikuchi was removed from Wednesday's game against the Royals due to an apparent injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kikuchi made it through five innings of one-run ball and struck out six batters before leaving the game alongside one of the Angels' trainers. It's not immediately clear what the 34-year-old is dealing with, but the Angels should provide more details shortly. Regardless of the severity of his injury, Wednesday will be the final start that Kikuchi makes in 2025, and he'll conclude the season with a 3.99 ERA and 1.42 WHIP alongside a 174:74 K:BB over 178.1 innings spanning 33 starts.