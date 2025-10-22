Kay will seek a major-league contract this offseason after spending the last two years pitching for the Yokohama Bay Stars of Nippon Professional Baseball, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Kay posted a 2.53 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 249:94 K:BB over 291.2 innings for the Bay Stars over his two seasons. He set a franchise record in 2025 with a 1.74 ERA and led NPB with a 57.8 percent groundball rate. The lefty made 44 appearances (seven starts) at the big-league level from 2019-to-2023, collecting a 5.59 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 88:47 K:BB across 85.1 frames. Kay will turn 31 in March.