Rivero was released by Atlanta on Wednesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Rivero didn't spend any time on the mound this season due to a shoulder injury, and was released by the Braves after being selected in the Rule 5 draft last December. Looking forward, the 29-year-old strikeout machine will look to latch on with another organization. During his time with Triple-A Iowa in 2016 while in the Cubs' system, he posted a 2.13 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 67.2 relief innings.