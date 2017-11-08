Armando Rivero: Released by Braves
Rivero was released by Atlanta on Wednesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Rivero didn't spend any time on the mound this season due to a shoulder injury, and was released by the Braves after being selected in the Rule 5 draft last December. Looking forward, the 29-year-old strikeout machine will look to latch on with another organization. During his time with Triple-A Iowa in 2016 while in the Cubs' system, he posted a 2.13 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 67.2 relief innings.
More News
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: Likely to begin season on DL•
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: Not yet cleared to throw•
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: Cleared to continue throwing•
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: To be evaluated Saturday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...