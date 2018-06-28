Astros' A.J. Reed: Recalled from minors
Reed was called up from Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
With Yulieski Gurriel away from the team while awaiting the birth of his child, Reed will step in and provide extra depth at first base in his absence. It seems likely that Reed will be shipped back down to the minors once Gurriel is reinstated from the paternity leave list, but the former has continued to prove his worth at the Triple-A level this season, recording an OPS of .915 with 18 home runs and 67 RBI in 73 games.
