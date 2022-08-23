Astros general manager James Click said Sunday that he expects Diaz (groin) to miss "a few weeks," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Click's comments would seem to imply that Diaz, who was placed on the 10-day injured list last Wednesday, won't be ready to go when first eligible to rejoin the Astros this weekend. While Diaz is on the shelf, Yordan Alvarez is expected to pick up more work in left field, which will open up more frequent starts at designated hitter for trade-deadline pickup Trey Mancini.