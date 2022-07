Diaz went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI single and a walk in a 5-4 loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

Diaz homered off Chris Flexen in the bottom of the fifth for his third home run over the last two games. Diaz has put together an impressive July, slashing .286/.351/.600 in 70 at-bats. The utility player now has 9 home runs and 25 RBI on the season and is producing out of the bottom third of the lineup. It is worth monitoring to see if he can build on his momentum in August.