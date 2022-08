Manager Dusty Baker said after Tuesday's loss to the White Sox that Diaz is "probably not available" for the rest of the Astros' current road trip, which runs through Sunday in Atlanta, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The utility man is could be headed to the injured list if Baker is right, though Diaz himself hopes it's just tightness and that he'll feel better Wednesday. The 32-year-old at least seems likely to be unavailable for the remaining two games in Chicago.