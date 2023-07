Bregman went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's victory against the Angels.

Bregman's two-run blast in the ninth inning put the Astros back on top. He was stuck in a 7-for-46 (.152) over a 12-game span since his last homer June 29. After Sunday's big performance, Bregman's slash line moved back up to .246/.341/.398 with 27 extra-base hits and 58 RBI through 93 games.