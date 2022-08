Bregman went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the White Sox.

Bregman doubled in consecutive plate appearances, and he tallied an RBI and run scored in the third inning. The effort extended Bregman's hitting streak to eight games, during which he's collected three home runs, four doubles, nine runs scored and 10 RBI. For the season, he now owns a .820 OPS, his highest mark since the 2019 campaign.