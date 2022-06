Bregman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 5-3 win versus the Mets. He was also hit by a pitch.

The 28-year-old delivered a two-run homer during the opening frame, which was immediately followed by a solo shot from Yordan Alvarez. Bregman entered Wednesday's contest with a .655 OPS in June, but he's now in the midst of a five-game hit streak, during which he's gone 7-for-16 with two home runs, four walks, four RBI and five runs scored.