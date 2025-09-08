Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Sousa (elbow) could return from the 15-day injured list at some point during the postseason in a "best-case scenario," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Sousa hasn't resumed throwing since being placed on the injured list Aug. 22 due to a low-grade elbow flexor strain and doesn't appear to have a chance at returning before the end of the regular season. The 30-year-old will likely need to start throwing at some point in late September to put himself in consideration for a spot on the Astros' postseason roster. Before getting hurt, Sousa submitted a 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 59:15 K:BB in 50.2 innings while collecting five wins, four saves and eight holds over his 44 appearances.