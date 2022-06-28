The Astros recalled McCormick from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCormick and Jose Siri were both shipped out to Sugar Land over the weekend after Houston elected to proceed with the newly activated Jake Meyers as its primary option in center field moving forward. However, with Houston now in need of another outfielder with Michael Brantley (shoulder) landing on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, McCormick will be summoned from the minors just two days after his demotion. Though Brantley's absence creates an opening in Houston's everyday lineup, manager Dusty Baker is likely to turn to a combination of Mauricio Dubon, J.J. Matijevic, Aledmys Diaz and McCormick to fill the void rather than settling on one player as Brantley's replacement.