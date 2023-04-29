McCormick (back) could need six or seven rehab games, which start Saturday with Double-A Corpus Christi, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
We knew McCormick would begin his rehab assignment this weekend, but it's worth noting that manager Dusty Baker expects it to be a longer rehab assignment than is sometimes needed for a position player. In the meantime, Jake Meyers will continue to be Houston's primary center fielder.
