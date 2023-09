McCormick exited Tuesday's game against Seattle in the ninth inning after being hit in the back by a pitch, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick was hit by a fastball from Andres Munoz and was helped off the field by a trainer as well as manager Dusty Baker. The Astros wrap up a series with Seattle on Wednesday before an off day Thursday, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see McCormick out of the lineup for at least one game.