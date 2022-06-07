McCormick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Mariners.
McCormick contines to jockey for playing time in center field with Jose Siri, and he took advantage of his turn in the lineup by taking Robbie Ray yard in the second inning to record his sixth homer of the season. After a strong start to the season, McCormick struggled in May by hitting .172 and striking out at a 26.8 percent clip. McCormick has continued to struggle to make consistent contact, though he does have at least one hit in each of his last four starts and has two home runs and three RBI in that span.
More News
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Remains out of lineup Saturday•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Breaks tie with homer•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Sits for second time in series•