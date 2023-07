McCormick went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over Colorado.

McCormick has been on fire since the All-Star break, going 10-for-18 (.556) with four home runs in his last five games. The 28-year-old outfielder now has 12 home runs on the year while slashing .285/.370/.534 with 35 RBI, 30 runs scored and nine stolen bases. McCormick has provided legitimate fantasy value while settling in as Houston's primary center fielder.