McCormick went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the White Sox.

McCormick is one of two young players producing for the Astros while regulars are sidelined -- Abraham Toro is the other. He's filled in at right field while Kyle Tucker (illness) has been unavailable and also filled in when Michael Brantley was on the injured list. McCormick is 9-for-30 with three home runs over the last eight contests. His presence in the lineup could be ending soon as Tucker, who felt good after a batting practice session Sunday, is expected to be activated off the COVID-19 protocols list during the three-game set against Baltimore, which kicks off Monday.