McCormick was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers for an undisclosed reason, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

McCormick missed four games due to a dislocated right pinkie finger over the weekend, but he returned to the lineup Tuesday and was slated to start in left field Wednesday. It's not yet clear whether his removal from the lineup is related to his finger issue, but Trey Mancini will man left field while David Hensley enters the lineup as the designated hitter.