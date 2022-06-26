The Astros optioned McCormick to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCormick and Jose Siri had been serving as the Astros' primary center fielders for most of the season, but both players have now been sent back to Triple-A this weekend. After neither McCormick (.685 OPS in 172 plate appearances) nor Siri (.563 OPS in 141 plate appearances) did much to move the needle, the Astros appear prepared to give Jake Meyers a look as their main option in center field following Meyers' recent reinstatement from the 60-day injured list. Mauricio Dubon and J.J. Matijevic remain on hand as backup options behind Meyers.