McCormick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

McCormick is on the bench for a second straight game after he went 2-for-12 with five strikeouts while starting each of the preceding three contests. Even with Yordan Alvarez (oblique) recently moving to the injured list, McCormick looks as though he could find himself as the odd man out of the lineup more often than not. Kyle Tucker is locked in as the Astros' everyday right fielder, and Jake Meyers, Corey Julks and Mauricio Dubon have seemingly moved ahead of McCormick in the pecking order for playing time at designated hitter and/or the other two outfield spots.