Astros' Chas McCormick: Sitting Monday
Jun 5, 2023
McCormick will sit Monday versus the Toronto.
McCormick will get a day off after he went 5-for-11 with a homer, a double, two RBI, two runs scored over the three-game series with the Angels. Jake Meyers will draw the start in center field and bat ninth in the series opener with the Blue Jays.
